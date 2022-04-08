fbpx
Philipp's 272km flight from Bir took him back among the 5,000m and 6,000m peaks
Philipp Zellner flies 272km from Bir

Friday 8 April, 2022

Austrian pilot Philipp Zellner flew 272km from Bir in the Indian Himalaya on 7 April 2022, setting a new site record.

His flight, on a Skywalk X-Alps4, took him deep into high mountainous terrain. He flew for eight hours, reaching a maximum altitude of 5,693m altitude with 9m/s climbs!

Philipp Zellner 272km from Bir

Philipp Zellner’s 272.73km flight. Click to view on XContest

Philipp takes the site record from Debu Choudhury, who flew 256km on 23 April 2018.

