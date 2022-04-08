Philipp Zellner flies 272km from Bir

Philipp's 272km flight from Bir took him back among the 5,000m and 6,000m peaks

Austrian pilot Philipp Zellner flew 272km from Bir in the Indian Himalaya on 7 April 2022, setting a new site record.

His flight, on a Skywalk X-Alps4, took him deep into high mountainous terrain. He flew for eight hours, reaching a maximum altitude of 5,693m altitude with 9m/s climbs!

Philipp takes the site record from Debu Choudhury, who flew 256km on 23 April 2018.