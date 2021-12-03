fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Instinct Vortex smart winch

Friday 3 December, 2021

The Vortex is a tension-controlled electric winch capable of towing tandem hang gliders. It moderates drum speed to maintain tow tension, for a smooth tow even in thermals, sink or wind gusts.

In addition, “The foundation is there for us to implement remote-control winch operating”, say its designers. So you could bring the portable winch to the tow field in your car boot then tow yourself up without needing anyone else to operate it.

Vortex smart winch

Instinct say they will be finishing thee tandem version first and will then likely make a smaller, even more portable, lighter unit for solo hang gliders and paragliders.

Pre-orders are being taken, with “hopes of spring 2022 delivery”, Instinct say. “We have flight-tested the prototype to our satisfaction but are making some alterations for the final configuration.”

The initial price for the tandem unit, excluding battery and rope, will be around €6,200.

Instinct.pro

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK