Instinct Vortex smart winch

The Vortex is a tension-controlled electric winch capable of towing tandem hang gliders. It moderates drum speed to maintain tow tension, for a smooth tow even in thermals, sink or wind gusts.

In addition, “The foundation is there for us to implement remote-control winch operating”, say its designers. So you could bring the portable winch to the tow field in your car boot then tow yourself up without needing anyone else to operate it.

Instinct say they will be finishing thee tandem version first and will then likely make a smaller, even more portable, lighter unit for solo hang gliders and paragliders.

Pre-orders are being taken, with “hopes of spring 2022 delivery”, Instinct say. “We have flight-tested the prototype to our satisfaction but are making some alterations for the final configuration.”

The initial price for the tandem unit, excluding battery and rope, will be around €6,200.

Instinct.pro