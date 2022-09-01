Flymaster say the Vario M and GPS M are all-new designs, but they retain their Flymaster DNA
Flymaster M-Series instruments
Thursday 1 September, 2022
Flymaster’s new M-Series instruments will repace the Vario SD and GPS SD. They are brand-new designs with improvements in all areas, Flymaster say
The Vario M and GPS M designs are more sturdy and also easier to repair. In addition, their displays are much easier to read in bright sunlight, and they have clearer airspace representation. A larger-than-standard font size is available with the new landscape view.
Both GPS M and Vario M have USB-C ports and SD storage cards, and the GPS M is available with a built-in Flarm beacon.
Flymaster list the following features:
- Better build and sturdiness
- More modular build
- Easier reparability
- Better visibility under direct sunlight (display much closer to the protective lens)
- New User Interface
- USB type C
- Mass storage device capability
- New “cut-side” view (GPS M only)
- IGC creation to Mass storage (SD card)
- New landscape mode
- Bigger fonts in landscape mode
- Built-in Flarm beacon as an option (GPS M only)
- Optional bumper case
- New buttons for better usability with gloves
- Altitude graph in instrument’s flight log
- Improved Airspaces representation
- Loading waypoints from mass storage file (SD card)
- Works with Flymaster Instrument Manager Software
- Import layouts from instrument
Flymaster.net
You might also like
-
If you are not keen on running applications on your phone but like the look of the Navigator app functionality, then the Oudie N is the instrument for you
Read more
-
Syride’s new compact instrument the Sys’Nav XL packs a punch. It has a bigger screen and better audio than previous versions, and Bluetooth connectivity
Read more
-
Flown to 8,000m above Broad Peak, Syride’s new compact instrument the Sys’Nav XL packs all the functionality of a much bigger instrument
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£3.30
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£4.95
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Access to subscriber masterclasses
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£5.75
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK