Flymaster say the Vario M and GPS M are all-new designs, but they retain their Flymaster DNA
Gear News

Flymaster M-Series instruments

Thursday 1 September, 2022

Flymaster’s new M-Series instruments will repace the Vario SD and GPS SD. They are brand-new designs with improvements in all areas, Flymaster say

The Vario M and GPS M designs are more sturdy and also easier to repair. In addition, their displays are much easier to read in bright sunlight, and they have clearer airspace representation. A larger-than-standard font size is available with the new landscape view.

Both GPS M and Vario M  have USB-C ports and SD storage cards, and the GPS M is available with a built-in Flarm beacon.

Flymaster list the following features:

Flymaster.net

