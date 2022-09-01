Flymaster M-Series instruments

Flymaster say the Vario M and GPS M are all-new designs, but they retain their Flymaster DNA

Flymaster’s new M-Series instruments will repace the Vario SD and GPS SD. They are brand-new designs with improvements in all areas, Flymaster say

The Vario M and GPS M designs are more sturdy and also easier to repair. In addition, their displays are much easier to read in bright sunlight, and they have clearer airspace representation. A larger-than-standard font size is available with the new landscape view.

Both GPS M and Vario M have USB-C ports and SD storage cards, and the GPS M is available with a built-in Flarm beacon.

Flymaster list the following features:

Better build and sturdiness

More modular build

Easier reparability

Better visibility under direct sunlight (display much closer to the protective lens)

New User Interface

USB type C

Mass storage device capability

New “cut-side” view (GPS M only)

IGC creation to Mass storage (SD card)

New landscape mode

Bigger fonts in landscape mode

Built-in Flarm beacon as an option (GPS M only)

Optional bumper case

New buttons for better usability with gloves

Altitude graph in instrument’s flight log

Improved Airspaces representation

Loading waypoints from mass storage file (SD card)

Works with Flymaster Instrument Manager Software

Import layouts from instrument

Flymaster.net