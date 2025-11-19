Ground handling at the Stubai Cup 2022. Photo: Marcus King
Comps and Events

Stubai Cup Paragliding Testival 2026 postponed

Organisers say they'll be back in 2027

19 November, 2025, by Cross Country

Organisers of the annual Stubai Cup paragliding testival have announced they are to postpone the 2026 event due to building works at the school.

“Our flight school, Parafly, is currently undergoing extensive renovations and modernisation,” they say. “Over the coming months, we will be focusing all our resources on this development so that we can offer you even better services and the perfect flying environment in the future.

“Unfortunately, during this time, our usual event facilities and the base for Stubaicup 2026 will not be available, which means we will not be able to hold the event this year.”

Parafly say they will be back in 2027 and can’t wait to make that an “unforgettable experience”.

Founded more than 30 years ago, and originally held every two years, this is not the first time that the event has been postponed. Taking place in late February or early March in Neustift im Stubaital, near Innsbruck, Austria over the years the event has become an important marker for the industry and a key testival for pilots looking to try out wings in the smooth winter air at the start of the new season in the Alps.

parafly.at

