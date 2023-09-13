fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Comps and Events

Max Pinot and Laurie Genovese: French hike-and-fly Champions

Wednesday 13 September, 2023

Max Pinot and Laurie Genovese won France’s first ever Hike and Fly Championships, which finished with the Mont Blanc Airtour on 10 September.

The Championships were organised by the FFVL, the French free-flight federation, and comprised four three-day competitions. Competitors’ two best scores determined the overall rankings.

The individual competitions in the 2023 round were Bornes to Fly (6-8 May), Fly Chablais Challenge (27-29 May), Pyrenees Airtour (30 June – 2 July) and Mont Blanc Airtour (8-10 September).

The final rankings are yet to be published, but the winners have been announced and are:

Overall

1.     Maxime Pinot
2.     Tanguy Renauld-Goud
3.     Tim Alongi

Women

1.     Laurie Genovese
2.     Claire Garnesson
3.     Camille Van Robaeys

The prize-giving will take place at the Coupe Icare on 23 September at 6pm.

parapente.ffvl.fr

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK