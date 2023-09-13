Max Pinot and Laurie Genovese: French hike-and-fly Champions

Max Pinot and Laurie Genovese won France’s first ever Hike and Fly Championships, which finished with the Mont Blanc Airtour on 10 September.

The Championships were organised by the FFVL, the French free-flight federation, and comprised four three-day competitions. Competitors’ two best scores determined the overall rankings.

The individual competitions in the 2023 round were Bornes to Fly (6-8 May), Fly Chablais Challenge (27-29 May), Pyrenees Airtour (30 June – 2 July) and Mont Blanc Airtour (8-10 September).

The final rankings are yet to be published, but the winners have been announced and are:

Overall

1. Maxime Pinot

2. Tanguy Renauld-Goud

3. Tim Alongi

Women

1. Laurie Genovese

2. Claire Garnesson

3. Camille Van Robaeys

The prize-giving will take place at the Coupe Icare on 23 September at 6pm.

parapente.ffvl.fr