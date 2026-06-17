Alex Ploner. Photo: Flavio Tebaldi
Comps and EventsNews

Alex Ploner wins European Hang Gliding Championships 2026

Alex Ploner and Christian Ciech have battled it out head-to-head for more than a decade

17 June, 2026, by Cross Country | Photos: FAI / Flavio Tebaldi

Italy’s Alex Ploner won gold at the FAI European Hang Gliding Championships in Gemona, Italy at the weekend – again!

It is the fourth time he has won the European Hang Gliding Championships. He won his first European Championships in 2012 in Turkey – and won again in Krushevo, North Macedonia in 2018 and Monte Cucco, Italy in 2022. He was flying an Icaro 2000 Laminar.

European Hang Gliding Championships Podium 2026. Photo: Flavio Tebaldi

Ploner’s Italian teammate Christian Ciech (Icaro 2000 Laminar) came second – a re-run of the last European Championships in 2022. The Italian pair of friends and rivals have dominated hang gliding competition at European and World level for the last decade or more, with Ploner often – but not always – having the edge to grab gold.

Germany’s Primoz Gricar placed third (Aeros Combat GT).

Flavio Tebaldi is hoisted onto the shoulders of his teammates at the European Hang Gliding Championships 2026. Photo: FAI

In the Team competition Italy came out top – the sixth consecutive Team gold medal win at the Europeans. Germany and Austria were second and third.

Sasha Serebrennikova. Photo: FAI / Flavio Tebaldi

The current Women’s Hang Gliding World Champion Austria’s Sasha Serebrennikova was the only woman taking part. With only one woman competing that meant no valid women’s class.

The two-week long competition saw seven valid tasks: 82, 93, 85, 118, 140, 89 and 120km. Task 6 was started but stopped early and did not score.

A total of 58 pilots from 14 countries took part.

Rigid Worlds 2026

The competition was held concurrently with the 11th FAI World Hang Gliding Class 5 Championships – rigids.

It also saw seven tasks (90, 97, 85, 130, 171, 98 and 120km) and was dominated by German father-and-son duo Karl and Markus Baisch.

Markus (AIR Atos Vrs) went on to win gold while his dad Karl (AIR Atos Vr) joined him on the podium in bronze medal position. Andreas Sand (AUT, AIR Atos Vr) took home the silver.

Markus (AIR Atos Vrs) went on to win gold while his dad Karl (AIR Atos Vr) joined him on the podium in bronze medal position. Andreas Sand (AUT, AIR Atos Vr) took home the silver.

In the Nations category Germany took gold, with Austria and Japan in silver and bronze. Some 32 pilots took part.

With lower numbers competing in recent years it has become common to hold Cat 1 hang gliding Class 1 and Class 5 (rigids) competitions together, thus saving on logistics and making it financially easier all round to hold a high level competition.

Full results

Reels and interviews on the FAI Airsports page

You may also like

FAI-Medals-2500

Hang Gliding Europeans 2026: 31 May to 13 June

Around 90 pilots from 23 nations are expected to compete over two weeks of racing in the foothills of the Italian Alps.
Read More
Andreas Malecki and Vanja Eggesvik win SRS

‘Highest pilot level ever’ at SRS Skywalk Edition in Italy

Andreas Malecki and Vanja Eggesvik take the top spots at the Skywalk Edition of the SRS in Bassano, Italy
Read More
Superfinal 2026 winners Andy Tallia and Constance Mettetal. Photo: Henry George

‘I’m astonished!’ says Andy Tallia after Superfinal win

Andy Tallia and Constance Mettetal crowned winners at the Paragliding World Cup Superfinal in Pegalajar, Spain. Jack Sheard reports
Read More

Premium Articles

Charlie King flies above the Écrins

Testivol de Pelvoux 2026

Held on the edge of the beautiful Écrins massif for a second year conditions for pilots were near perfect
Read More
Ozone Vibe GT

Design Insight: The Goldilocks Class

Not too hot or too cold, mid-B wings can offer a perfect balance of performance and fun
Read More
Kinga Masztalerz

Masterclass: Top-landing skills with Kinga Masztalerz

Kinga Masztalerz takes us through top-landing from nailing your first ones to those advanced techniques we’ve all seen
Read More