Bornes to Fly 2024
Photo: Robin Issartel
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Bornes to Fly this weekend

Athletes will face the equivalent height of Mt Everest to climb

7 May, 2026, by Cross Country

Over 100 teams from 15 countries are preparing to take part in Bornes to Fly this weekend, the three-day hike-and-fly race in the heart of the French Alps.

Bornes to Fly has been one of the biggest fixtures on the hike-and-fly calendar and attracts some of the strongest athletes around. This year the lineup includes Max Pinot, Arthur Moindrot, who won in 2024, Charles de Beaufort who was second last year, as well as familiar names from the Red Bull X-Alps circuit, Tanguy Renaud-Goud, Rémi Bourdelle and the Swiss pilot Patrick von Kânel. Riley Ferré is also back again.

Athletes on launch Bornes to Fly 2023
Athletes on launch Bornes to Fly 2023. Photo: Timothé Malderez

Participants must face the elements, wind, rain, and sun. They can cover up to 60km on foot per day and accumulate over 8,000m of elevation gain throughout the race. Each pilot is supported by a ground crew responsible for strategy and logistics.

The goal is to complete the course made up of multiple checkpoints as quickly as possible and reach the finish line in Talloires-Montmin. The route, revealed the day before the start, depends on weather conditions and may cross several iconic mountain ranges such as the Bornes, Aravis, Bauges, Beaufortain, Chablais, Belledonne, and Chartreuse.

Bornes to Fly poster 2026

“With 110 teams and 15 nationalities represented, Bornes To Fly has established itself as the hike-and-fly competition with the largest number of teams in the world. One of the event’s key features is the diversity of participants: world-class pilots compete alongside experienced amateurs, encouraging the emergence of new talent,” say organisers.

Bornes to Fly 2023
An athlete hikes to launch during the 2023 race. Photo: Robin Issartel

At the crossroads of trail running and paragliding, “hike-and-fly” is booming. “Bornes To Fly perfectly embodies this spirit – a physical, technical, and strategic challenge set in a unique natural environment,” say organisers.

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