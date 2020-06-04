Gin Gliders was formed in 1998 by paraglider designer and competition pilot Gin Seok Song and his team of engineers and test pilots.
Based in Korea
Gin have released the Vantage 3, a lightweight, compact-packing paramotor wing aimed at PPG travel and adventure pilotsRead more
Delve deep into paragliding design with Gin Seok Song and Idris Birch from Gin Gliders, talking live from their HQ in South KoreaRead more
Gin have released the Genie Lite 3, and they say it’s “the epitome of a modern XC harness”, suitable for leisure pilots and serious XC chasersRead more
Gin’s EN D two-liner, the Leopard, is the fastest certified paraglider we’ve ever tested, reports Hugh MillerRead more
Gin have released a safety notice affecting some Verso3 and Gingo Airlite4 harnesses, whose reserve handles may be too shortRead more
Lawrie Noctor tests the Bonanza 2, Gin’s latest EN-C cross-country machine. With an aspect ratio of 6.44 and 71 cells it looks racy and is made to fly fastRead more
Gin have updated their lightweight reversible paraglider harness, releasing the new “travel all-in-one” Verso 3Read more
There’s a brand new wing in Gin’s paraglider range. It’s called the Calypso and it’s a lightweight wing for travel, hike-and-fly and XCRead more
Gin’s new Yeti Tandem 3 is a sub-5kg tandem with EN-A certification, designed for flying cross-countryRead more
Charlie King flies the new Gin Atlas 2, a low-stress, high-fun EN B paraglider aimed at first-time pilots to weekend warriorsRead more
