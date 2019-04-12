The Apco Hybrid is a unique paraglider – with a double-surface section at the front and a single-surface section at the rear. What’s more, it comes in two versions: one for paragliding, the other for paramotoring.

Cross Country’s longtime reviewer Marcus King asks, “Is it really a revolution or is it a gimmick?” He got to play with the hybrid in the thermals of southern France and green grassy flatlands of southern England, while Lawrie Noctor took it soaring and motoring in the UK.