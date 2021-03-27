Nova Xenon – Building a wing for the X-Alps
Saturday 27 March, 2021
The Xenon is Nova’s 2021 Red Bull X-Alps paraglider, and the company’s first ever two-liner.
Follow the design team, Fabian Gasteiger, Toni Bender and X-Alps athlete Théo de Blic, as they pull out all the stops to perfect the wing and get it certified before the March deadline.
Filmed in Tenerife by Vera Polascheg.
