Video: Chrigel Maurer Masterclass

Friday 26 March, 2021

One hundred days before the expected start of the Red Bull X-Alps 2021 Cross Country held an online masterclass with Chrigel Maurer and Thomas Theurillat especially for subscribers.

In it, the six-time Red Bull X-Alps champion shared his insight with 300 pilots and magazine subscribers, explaining how he prepares for the Red Bull X-Alps and how the rest of us can apply some of the same techniques to help us fly better and further.

The masterclass was over an hour, but we’ve edited Chrigel’s part into a packed 15-minutes. Watch it today, put his advice into action at the weekend!

