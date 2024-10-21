True Colours: Flying the Vlorë salt flats

“The lake is not deep,” says paramotor pilot Dimitris Kolliakos, “maximum one metre. But the problem is you don’t want to land in the lake because there are rocks in there, rocks of salt. You have to remember that always!”

Albania’s Vlorë salt flats are in the Narta Lagoon, on the southwest coast of this Mediterranean country. In turn the lagoon is part of the Adriatic Sea, and it also sits within the boundaries of Albania’s newest protected area, the Vjosa Wild River National Park.