‘This is Your Day’: Inside the Dolomiti SuperFly 2024

François Montuori takes us inside the heart of an elite hike-and-fly race – this year’s five-day Dolomiti SuperFly race in the Italian Dolomites

Day 1: Before the storm

It’s 9.55am on Sunday, 25 August in Levico Terme, Italy. Some of the best hike-and-fly pilots in the world are at the start line. The bell will ring in five minutes and I can feel the adrenaline in the air.

Strangely, I feel relaxed and confident, which is not something usual for me on hike-and-fly race starts. Is it because of the good weather forecast? Is it because of my win at the Swiss Open 10 days before? Or is it thanks to my solid physical training over the last months? Or maybe, is it because it’s my first time on...