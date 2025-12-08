Just Roll with it

When I first got into paragliding, it wasn’t the dream of long-distance XC flights that pulled me in, it was the potential to move more creatively in the mountains. Flying felt like a final destination in mountain sports, a way to add a third dimension to the toolkit of movement. Thanks to a recent shift towards ultralight gear, the barriers between free flight and other mountain and adventure sports are blurring fast.

For our latest trip, we wanted to test an idea in the Italian Dolomites: bike-packing and bivvying our way through...