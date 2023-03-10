How to sell your used paragliding gear
Friday 10 March, 2023
It’s the start of the season and you want to get the latest paraglider and harness in time for the first thermals of the year. But there’s a problem – you need to sell your old kit first!
In this video Joanna Di Grigoli gives us seven top tips on how to earn trust and sell your secondhand paragliding equipment quickly – plus how to make sure you get the best price.
