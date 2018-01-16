Search
 
Island Hopping: Mallorca

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

Lying off the eastern coast of Spain there are four main islands: Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera. They are famous for partying, nightlife and beaches. Ibiza dances all summer, and the other islands aren’t too far behind.

Mallorca is the largest, and is home to an annual PPG fly-in. Organised by local paraglider and paramotor pilot Miguel Blanch it attracts pilots from across Spain and now further afield, as well as all the local pilots.

The focus is on getting in the air and flying, flying, flying: originally set up as a round-island event, last year they crossed the 37km strait of open water to Menorca en masse.

The island has a beautiful coastline but less travelled interior too. Flying above turquoise seas and white sailing boats – it has to be summer in the Med.

mallorcaparamotor.com/en

Photo: Jason Whitehead

From the 2016 Travel Guide: Cruise around the Mediterranean and fly these beautiful island spots

