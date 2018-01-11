Search
 
Australasia, Travel Guide

City Slickers: Sydney

Thursday 11 January, 2018

Several paragliding sites dot the northern beaches and western hills around Sydney (pop: 4.3m), but it is Stanwell Park in the south that is most famous. An hour’s drive from the iconic Opera House, Stanwell Park offers world class coastal flying along “a beautiful stretch” of coast between Sydney and Wollongong, 30km away. You must be a member of the Australian association (HGFA) and the local club (SPHGPC) to fly here, but all the details are on their website and it’s straightforward. Once in the air, it’s no simple ridge run, you’ll need to work at it. Hang gliders do well here, eking out their glides between the bluffs to hop south along the coast for a proper coastal XC. Staying local is also fine – clear the take-off and then buzz around to your heart’s content. Can be busy, and crowded if light, but a must-fly for anyone visiting this great city.
Flystanwell.com

Photo: Wills Wing

Originally published in the 2017 Travel Guide, as part of an article called City Slickers. You can find the other urban getaways in the series, here.

