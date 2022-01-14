Online guide to hike and fly in Israel

The detailed route information is all free, and with a subscription to Fatmap the routes can be downloaded as .gpx files

Eliya Zemmour, whose free Mont Blanc hike-and-fly guide was published in 2021, has recently published an online hike-and-fly guide for his home country of Israel.

Passionate about his homeland, Eliya writes: “The moon-like Israeli desert is the smallest desert on earth but it’s a brilliant playground for hike and fly. I have spent the last three months cherry-picking the best hike-and-fly routes that this country can offer.”

Divided into North and South sections, the guide currently details 13 routes. Each is presented with a description, map, approximate hiking time, launch and landing information and tips.

With a Fatmap subscription, the hiking routes can be downloaded as .gpx files you can then upload to your GPS device to follow.

“The country’s terrain, culture, history and climate makes it an awesome destination for a paragliding getaway”, Eliya says, and it’s a good option to escape the European winter for example.

The online guide is free. “It is, and will remain, non-commercial gift. A giveback to our sport and community”.

hikeflyisrael.com