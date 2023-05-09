Jonny Durand joins campaign to save Beechmont

Jonny Durand learned to fly at Beechmont in Australia – the site is now under threat

Professional hang glider pilot Jonny Durand has added his voice to the campaign to save Beechmont in Queensland, Australia from closure.

One of the world’s best hang glider pilots, Jonny learned to fly at Beechmont when he was just 14-years old.

The Canungra Hang Gliding Club is battling to save the site after a ban on using the bottom landing field. Representatives from the club are hoping to meet with local government officials on Friday this week to discuss the situation.