Light and comfortable, for hike-and-fly and everyday paragliding
Gear News

Supair Altirando Lite 2 harness

Friday 10 March, 2023

Supair released the Altirando Lite 2, their new lightweight reversible hike-and-fly harness, in time for the Stubai Cup 2023.

The harness is designed to be practical and easy to use for both the flight and the hike. The rucksack capacity is enough for a full-size lightweight glider, and plenty of storage compartments.

The pilot is protected by a pre-inflated airbag on the harness, which offers effective protection while being light.

It will be available in sizes S, M, L and XL at a RRP of €1,150 including taxes.

Supair Altirando 2 Lite specs

supair.com

