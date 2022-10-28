Flying the Christ Statue in Rio de Janeiro
Friday 28 October, 2022
Flying the famous Christ Statue in Rio de Janeiro is on every pilot’s dream bucketlist.
Joanna Di Grigoli’s 13-minute film of doing just that premiered at Venezuela’s Ascenso film festival last week and has now been released online.
The film is mainly in English, with some Spanish and Portuguese – switch on the English subtitles in YouTube.
