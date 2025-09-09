How to observe in paragliding. Photo: Marcus King
How to: Observe more and fly smarter

Observation is not just a beginner skill. It’s a lifelong discipline – and it might be the most important upgrade you can make

9 September, 2025, by Louis Tapper | Photos: Marcus King

Most accidents don’t start with a broken wing. They start with a missed signal – a subtle change in streamer movement, a cloud beginning to build off to the west. These are often the earliest hints that something is changing – something that might affect your flight, your safety, your options. Yet these signals often go unnoticed or are noticed too late.

Observation is the primary key input to every flying decision. It feeds situational awareness, informs tactical choices, and often makes the difference between a clean climb-out or a desperate scratch in sink. Observation is not just a beginner skill. It’s a lifelong discipline – and it might be the most important upgrade any pilot can make.

A trainable skill

Across domains where lives are on the line – like aviation, firefighting, and military operations – experts agree: observation isn’t something you’re born with. It’s something you build. The best performers share three critical traits:

  • They know where to look – scanning the right zones at the right times.
  • They know what to look for – recognising meaningful changes and ignoring noise.
  • They know when it matters – integrating cues into decisions based on context.

You can build observation skills anywhere. Riding a bus, walking through town, or sitting on a hill watching the sky – these are all opportunities. Treat everyday environments like a simulation lab.

What gets in the way?

If observation is so crucial,...

