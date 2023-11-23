fbpx
Gear News, News

Gift ideas for pilots

Thursday 23 November, 2023

Why not surprise a friend or loved one with a book or useful accessory from our store this holiday season?

Here are some ideas – order soon to ensure early delivery. For all airmail orders, we are advising a last post date of 5 December for best chance of delivery before Christmas.

Head in the Clouds

For ALL PILOTS!

Head in the Clouds

Just published, this is a unique collection of stories from the first fifty years of free flying. Sure to keep someone inspired through a long winter! 

For YOUR CURIOUS FRIEND

Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide

The essential training manual, containing everything you need to know to take you from your first flight to becoming a qualified pilot and beyond. Perfect for that friend you want to get into the sport!

Thermal Flying 2021 edition

FOR EVERY PILOT

Thermal Flying: New Edition

Burki Marten’s brilliant, detailed guide to the art of thermalling and the science of understanding micro-meteorology has helped thousands of pilots. Clear illustrations, clear writing, clear thinking!

XC K2 Brake Mittens

IF YOU WANT TO FLY HIGHER…

XC K2 Brake Mitts

Windproof shell, 700-fill down, super lightweight mitts that attach to your brakes. Rated highly by all that try them. One size fits all. Revolutionise your winter or high altitude flying!

Advanced Paragliding

For the competition pilot

Advanced Paragliding

‘A bible’ according to multiple US paragliding champion Nick Greece. Bursting with insights into XC and competition flying from over 30 of the world’s best pilots.

 

XCertina Compress bag

For lightweight adventureRs

XCertina Compress Bag

2.4m, 240 grams, side zips for compression. Perfect upgrade for pilots with lightweight equipment.

For fast progression

Fifty Ways to Fly Better

“The best book about flying XC I have read” – Jan Lais. Dip into a new chapter each evening!

Mastering Paragliding

For the INTERMEDIATE PILOT

Mastering Paragliding

Kelly Farina’s guide is especially useful for understanding mountain flying and meteorology. This book offers a systematic approach to improving your flying, whatever level you are at.

Cross Country Clothing

PILOT WEAR

Cross Country Eagle T-shirt

We have a great range of designs that subtly reflect the wearer’s love of flying.

For the racer

Bullet Speed Bar

The race pilot’s favourite upgrade: compatible with almost all pod harnesses.

XC Pen

For the XC Pilot

XC Pen

Stylus and dock for your instrument deck, so you can use your touch-screen in flight while wearing gloves.

For the hard-to-buy-for

Gift Vouchers – choose your value

Allows access to a range of books and flying products

Browse our full range of products at our shop now

