Ozone Zeolite 2

Ozone have released the Zeolite 2, the lightweight EN-D which was developed from their 2023 Red Bull X-Alps competition wing.

Ozone say: “It is our lightest high-performance wing”, and weighs just 2.72kg in size XS. The Zeolite 2 GT, which is a more robust version of it, was released at the end of August 2023.

Ozone say the Zeolite 2’s new cell opening position has helped them make progress in the areas of speed and handling. The Zeolite 2 remains the same weight as the previous version but with higher performance.

The new version has a slightly increased aspect ratio compared to the original Zeolite, and Ozone say is has proved to be comfortable in strong alpine conditions. The rear of the wing has “better line support” to help improve passive safety and collapse behaviour. Ozone say that total line drag is less than on the predecessor, even with this additional support.

The Zeolite 2 is for demanding vol-bivouac missions and hike-and-fly competitions, and pilots who need the “absolute minimum in weight”. It is available in four sizes from XS to ML, which cover a weight range of 60-105kg.

