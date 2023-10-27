fbpx
There's no mistaking the striking Level Wings wing design
Gear News, News

Level Wings Wind-Force 32 tandem

Friday 27 October, 2023

Level Wings have released the Wind-Force 32, a small, 32m² tandem paraglider for strong winds and lower all-up weights.

Certified EN/LTF C for 90-180kg all up, Level Wings say the Wind-Force 32 is “safe, fast and comfortable” with “easy handling” on strong wind launches.

According to Level Wings, the Wind-Force 32’s slightly shorter line lengths give it a “mini-wing feeling” at high speed. It has a 10cm trimmer range with coloured markers for take-off, landing, thermalling and maximum speed positions. Level Wings say it is, “the tool for coastal and inland soaring, for strong afternoon valley breezes in the mountains, and for light-weight tandem flights.”

Level Wings Wind-Force 32 specifications

levelwings.com

