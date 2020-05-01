Join Tom de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens on an incredible paragliding journey through the Indian Himalaya.
Leaving from the popular site of Bir/Billing they fly first to Manali, then cross the Rohtang Pass before flying to Keylong. They then enter the remote valley of Spiti, where they experience some spectacular flying at above 6,000m. A simply stunning film.
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories. Subscribe now and get ten issues per year, plus our Travel Guide, and entry into our Prize Draws
More journal than magazine, Cross Country has kept free flyers stoked with inspiration and information since 1988. Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories in each of the ten issues you'll receive each year. Respected as independent and authoritative, Cross Country is a reader-supported publication read in over 100 countries.