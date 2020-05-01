High over Spiti, India. Photo: John Stapels

Join Tom de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens on an incredible paragliding journey through the Indian Himalaya.

Leaving from the popular site of Bir/Billing they fly first to Manali, then cross the Rohtang Pass before flying to Keylong. They then enter the remote valley of Spiti, where they experience some spectacular flying at above 6,000m. A simply stunning film.