Tom de Dorlodot in front on K2, the world's second highest mountain. Photo: Tom de Dorlodot
Comps and Events, News

Tom de Dorlodot brings K2 talk to the UK

Friday 6 October, 2023

Tom de Dorlodot is heading to the UK for a special one-off film screening and talk, which will showcase his and Horacio Llorens’s pioneering flights in the K2 region of the Karakoram in Pakistan.

Flying Between Giants: Paragliding K2 With Tom de Dorlodot will be held at The Station in Bristol, southwest England, for one night only on Friday 17 November. The evening is being hosted by Cross Country Magazine.

Tom, who is known as one of paragliding’s leading adventure pilots and has taken part in the Red Bull X-Alps 10 times, has spent the last 15 years travelling the world and flying in remote areas of Madagascar, India, Namibia, Colombia, French Polynesia and Pakistan – and is now finally making it to the UK.

“I’m super happy to be coming to the UK,” he said. “Paragliding is a bit of solitary sport but when we can meet pilots in the clubs it is always very special. So I am super happy that I will finally get to meet some of the locals.”

A pioneer of paragliding in the Karakoram, for more than a decade Tom has been exploring big mountain flying in the Greater Ranges – pioneering new sites and new routes throughout the region.

Tom de Dorlodot. Photo: Michael Clark/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2022 these adventures culminated in his biggest and most inspiring adventure yet – soaring the flanks of K2, the second highest mountain in the world, and flying awe-inspiring XC through the world’s biggest mountains.

Presented in partnership with Cross Country Magazine, Tom’s live presentation will feature a screening of his award-winning film Flying Between Giants on the big screen.

Cross Country Magazine 234

As featured in Cross Country 234

As well as the film he will share some of his unique personal footage from his expeditions and talk widely about adventure paragliding and mountain flying.

Tom said: “We make films to share the stoke, to share the adventure, so we are always grateful when we can get them out there and share it with the audience, and maybe share the lessons learned.

“In this case it will be a great opportunity to spend some time with pilots, to answer questions, and to share what I’ve learned over the last 10 years of adventure, from all around the world but especially in the high mountains of Pakistan. Hopefully it will inspire other pilots to go on their own adventures in the hills and mountains of the UK and beyond.”

He added: “When I was a kid I was always inspired by adventures and other pilots and the stories I read. Now we are fortunate enough to write those stories and make those documentaries ourselves, so it is our turn to try, with humility, to inspire the next generation of pilots out there. So it is a pleasure and an honour to be coming to the UK – I’m sure we’re going to have a great time.”

Flying Between Giants: Paragliding K2 With Tom de Dorldot will be at The Station in Bristol on Friday 17 November.

Tickets are available here.

