Aspen, USA

Friday 12 January, 2018

Rising out of the heart of downtown Aspen, Aspen Mountain (Ajax) is a popular tandem paragliding location for the outdoor lovers and skiers who come to the Colorado resort. Aspen was famous in the 1970s for its drugs-and-party lifestyle, attracting hedonists and fun-seekers. These days it’s a haven for the rich and famous, and allegedly has the most expensive real estate in the States. The local tandem firm, Aspen Paragliding, launch year-round from Aspen Mountain and nearby Snowmass, from the brilliantly named Sam’s Knob, the experience changing with the seasons. Expect good XC conditions in summer; mellow, picturesque boating about in autumn, when the deciduous trees that give the town its name are a gorgeous riot of yellow. In winter pilots grab a ski pass and launch on skis. The Rockies climate means winters are cold: minus 10C is normal, and that’s in town so bring decent gloves!

Photo: Facebook/Aspen Paragliding

This appeared in the 2017 Travel Guide as part of a section called Tandem Central.

