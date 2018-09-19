XC Tracer II Flarm with air traffic awareness

XC Tracer’s latest flight instrument the XC Tracer II Flarm has the Flarm air traffic awareness system built in.

The tiny 67g instrument is just 57.5 x 57.5 x 17.5mm, plus 33.5mm antenna. This little unit contains a time-lag free audio vario, IGC and KML loggers, and the Flarm system sends and receives data. The positions of nearby aircraft can be displayed on a tablet, phone or e-reader, communicating with the XC Tracer via BLE 4.2.

The instrument is solar powered, and can last over 20 hours without sunshine. Drag-and-drop firmware updates are very straightforward.

The XC Tracer II Flarm will be on show at the 2018 Coupe Icare (20-23 September) and units can be pre-ordered soon after, with the first deliveries expected from February 2019.

xctracer.com