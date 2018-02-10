Search
 
Eurofly Snake nanolight trike

Saturday 10 February, 2018

 

Eurofly’s Snake is a nanolight trike, which can be assembled and disassembled easily and transported in the boot of a car. 

Airplay Aircraft, who import the trike in the UK, say the Civil Aviation Authority’s exemption E4455 applies to the Snake, which is sub-70kg (it is 17kg without engine, 32kg with Vittorazi Moster 185 and wing weights start at around 25kg), which means it can be flown without a licence in the UK.

The Snake is constructed of 6082 T6 alloy with twin Ergal 7075 undercarriage legs, and has been load-tested to  +6G with a 100kg pilot.

Airplay sell the Snake with a choice of engines and single or double-surface wings. They say:

A full ready-built Snake package with suitable wing and engine can be yours for as little as approx £7,500 (+VAT & delivery)!

Airplay are also offering free training with the purchase of a Snake, for a limited period of time.

euroflyulm.com

