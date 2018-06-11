Search
 
Cross Country 191: July 2018

Monday 11 June, 2018

The July 2018 issue of Cross Country Magazine is out now. Here’s a taste of what’s inside.

How to fly far on a paraglider. Photo: Harry Bloxham

So you want to fly far? Alex Robé, winner of the 2017 XContest, shares his advice on how to do just that – from 50km to 400km, the difference is “just a mind game”.

Map of the X-Pyr 2018 route

X-Pyr 2018 – this year the route is longer and tougher than ever before, doubling pack on itself in the middle of the Pyrenees. We take an in-depth look at one of the toughest paragliding adventure races out there.

Skywalk Cumeo review

“Agile handling, good feedback and top-B performance in a lightweight package.” We test-fly the new lightweight Skywalk Cumeo

Alex and Marie Mateos at the FAI World Paramotoring Championships

The World Paramotoring Championships were in Thailand in May – and France’s golden couple, Alex and Marie Mateos both came home smiling. We track them down.

Honza Rejmanek from the Red Bull X-Alps

Skycamping! Red Bull X-Alps veteran Honza Rejmanek and his eight-year-old son Martin pack their pocket-knives and head into the Alps for a unique vol-biv adventure.

Advance Iota 2 review. Photo: Brian Steele

“Half way around my long XC I looked at the epic sky from 3,800m.” With the new Advance Iota 2 on test Brian Steele seized the day…

Paragliding in Kyrgyzstan. Photo: Ralf Heuber

Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia is not just for the committed adventure pilot – with the help of some dedicated locals, Mik Broschart has been exploring. Photographer Ralf Heuber shows us around this remarkable country

Paragliding in England. Photo: Harry Bloxham

“Last year was my second season of XC flying and by the end I flew over 100km in the UK flatlands. The way I got there though, felt completely backwards.” To learn to fly far, you must first learn to relax, discovers Andre Ferreira

Theo de Blic in Cross Country Magazine

“Rest is needed! your brain needs to focus on something else, so you need to top land and enjoy a few moments of peace.” Theo de Blic has some good advice on how to stay focused while training acro.

Cross Country 191

Plus: all the news, new products, columns and advice from around the world.

