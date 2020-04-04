fbpx
Search
 
Reviews

Niviuk Roamer 2 Review (Harness)

Saturday 4 April, 2020

Marcus King goes hike-and-fly with this well-built reversible harness

As I was preparing to leave the Coupe Icare in September last year Niviuk’s UK importer Barney Woodhead thrust a daysack in my hand and said, “Give that a try, see what you think.” The bag in question was the latest incarnation of Niviuk’s Roamer reversible harness designed for mountain flying and speedriding.

Some reversible harnesses can look a bit cheap when in rucksack mode. Not the Roamer 2 – this looks like a very modern, well thought-through mountain rucksack made from tough, technical material. The back of the rucksack and underside of the shoulder straps and waist-belt feature padding and a breathable mesh material for extra comfort when walking up the hill.

As well as the main compartment (between 37 and 50 litres depending on the size) there are plenty of other smaller pockets to store your valuables. At the top is a zipped pocket with a mesh section and a smaller zip pocket inside. You’ll find another small zipped pocket on the waist strap, although sadly it was too tight for my mobile.

There’s a removable helmet net that can be clipped on if you have lots of kit inside. On the front is a bungee system as well ice axe/walking pole loops. On the side you’ll find a mesh pocket that can easily take a water bottle, plus there are straps for carrying skis either side. The grab handles look like they are up to the job and everything is well finished.

The L size that I tested has a capacity of
47 litres, which was easily enough to fit a 20m2 single-skin wing, front reserve, helmet and light jacket inside for my morning walk up the hill. With this kit onboard the rucksack stayed nicely compact and didn’t flop about. The harness system felt nicely supportive, keeping the load exactly where it was meant to be – think good technical day sack.

Niviuk Roamer 2

The Niviuk Roamer 2 in hike mode – it’s like a “good technical day sack.”

Harness mode

This is a classic reversible harness, meaning that you have to empty the main compartment to turn the bag inside out to reveal the harness. The process is quick, helped by the full-length side zips. Once turned around there are only two main clips to secure it: classic square feed-through metal buckles. The straps are colour-coded, which is always useful.

In harness mode the bag looks sleek and smooth but still with a good amount of storage inside. On the outside at the back there is an ice-axe loop so you can stow your axe for the descent out of the way at the back. My Black Diamond walking poles easily fitted inside the main compartment.

In the air it is obvious the harness has been well thought through. There is enough stiffness in the panels to make it nicely supportive without being too heavy or cutting into you. I especially found the support round the lower- to mid-back good; sometimes light harnesses can feel baggy here.

You can adjust the chest strap and leg distance as well as the angle. An optional airbag can be added underneath to increase protection, making it suitable for more everyday use.

To sum up then, the Roamer 2 is a well-built, well thought-through reversible harness that is comfortable in both modes. Adding the airbag and a front-mounted reserve will make it a great lightweight choice for travelling as well as its intended uses of mountain flying and speed-riding.

niviuk.com

Published in Cross Country Issue 207 (Feb/Mar 2020)

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories. Subscribe now and get ten issues per year, plus our Travel Guide, and entry into our Prize Draws

Subscribe today
Back to Reviews
Back to Reviews

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

More journal than magazine, Cross Country has kept free flyers stoked with inspiration and information since 1988. Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories in each of the ten issues you'll receive each year. Respected as independent and authoritative, Cross Country is a reader-supported publication read in over 100 countries.

500+ PAGES FOR FREE! Get instant access to over 500 pages of Cross Country articles with our special subscription offer

Subscribe now and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK