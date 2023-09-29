fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Foot-dragging "the world's lightest EN-B paraglider"
Gear News

Skywalk Pace: “the World’s lightest EN-B paraglider”

Friday 29 September, 2023

Designed in collaboration with Jean-Baptiste Chandelier, Skywalk describe their new single-surface Pace as “the lightest EN-B paraglider on the market”.

More information will be available when it is released in October. For now we are told it weighs 1.05kg, and it will be available in a package with an 18l trail-style rucksack and super-light harness called the Sleeve.

There is more information on what comes in the package at the link below. Visit Jean-Baptiste Chandelier’s Insta (@jbchandelier) to find out how you can win one – deadline 5 October 2023.

skywalk.info

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Eight issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital Magazine

From
£3.33
per month

  • Eight issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print Magazine

From
£5.00
per month

  • Eight issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and Digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK