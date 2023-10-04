fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Andradas, Brazil, hosted an 'extra' Paragliding World Cup round in September 2023
Comps and Events

PWC 2023: Estefano Salgado wins in Andradas

Wednesday 4 October, 2023

Estefano Salgado and Johanna Hamne won the PWC that was held in Pico do Gaviao (Andradas), Brazil in the last week of September 2023.

The competition was the second visit to Brazil on this year’s tour, with a round having been held in Governor Valadares in March. It was added to the calendar in May, having been postponed since the coronavirus pandemic.

Five tasks were held in Pico do Gaviao, of 87km, 86km, 86km, 68km and 84km. Mexicans Estefano Salgado and Manuel Quintanilla took first and second places overall, with Vladimir Bacanin of Serbia completing the podium. Only five women took part with Johanna Hamne of Sweden topping the table in 18th place overall.

Results

PWC Andradas Brazil 2023

Overall winners: Estefano Salgado, Manuel Quintanilla and Vladimir Bacanin

Overall

  1. Estefano Salgado, MX, Ozone Enzo 3, 3709.0 points
  2. Manuel Quintanilla, MX, Ozone Enzo 3, 3681.3 points
  3. Vladimir Bacanin, RS, Ozone Enzo 3, 3677.8 points
PWC Andradas Brazil 2023

Johanna Hamne of Sweden topped the women’s podium

Women

  1. Johanna Hamne, SE, Ozone Enzo 3, 18th overall, 3532.1 points
  2. Maria Alejandra Mejia, CO, Ozone Zeno 2, 43rd overall, 3219.1 points
  3. Khobi-Jane Bowden, ZA, UP Guru, 78th overall, 2287.5 points

Teams

  1. Niviuk
  2. Vetor
  3. Parapente Mag

All results at pwca.events

The PWCA Asian Tour 2023 & second FAI Asian-Oceanic Paragliding Championships Test event will be held in Mungyeong, South Korea from 6 – 13 October 2023.

 

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Eight issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital Magazine

From
£3.33
per month

  • Eight issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print Magazine

From
£5.00
per month

  • Eight issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and Digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK