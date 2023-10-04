PWC 2023: Estefano Salgado wins in Andradas

Andradas, Brazil, hosted an 'extra' Paragliding World Cup round in September 2023

Estefano Salgado and Johanna Hamne won the PWC that was held in Pico do Gaviao (Andradas), Brazil in the last week of September 2023.

The competition was the second visit to Brazil on this year’s tour, with a round having been held in Governor Valadares in March. It was added to the calendar in May, having been postponed since the coronavirus pandemic.

Five tasks were held in Pico do Gaviao, of 87km, 86km, 86km, 68km and 84km. Mexicans Estefano Salgado and Manuel Quintanilla took first and second places overall, with Vladimir Bacanin of Serbia completing the podium. Only five women took part with Johanna Hamne of Sweden topping the table in 18th place overall.

Results

Overall

Estefano Salgado, MX, Ozone Enzo 3, 3709.0 points Manuel Quintanilla, MX, Ozone Enzo 3, 3681.3 points Vladimir Bacanin, RS, Ozone Enzo 3, 3677.8 points

Women

Johanna Hamne, SE, Ozone Enzo 3, 18th overall, 3532.1 points Maria Alejandra Mejia, CO, Ozone Zeno 2, 43rd overall, 3219.1 points Khobi-Jane Bowden, ZA, UP Guru, 78th overall, 2287.5 points

Teams

Niviuk Vetor Parapente Mag

