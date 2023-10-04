fbpx
Now with a sleeker, less bulky silhouette: Neo's Suspender 2.0 harness
Gear News

Neo Suspender 2.0 XC harness

Wednesday 4 October, 2023

Neo have released an update to their high-end, semi-light cross-country cocoon harness. the Suspender 2.0 is a “bucket-seat” harness, now with a sleeker silhouette and Neo say it is more comfortable than the 2018 original.

The 3D-shaped bucket seat is a cross between a hammock and a seaboard design. The Koroyd 3.0 protector extends from halfway up the seat to the upper back, providing protection but also rigidity which gives the harness precision and comfort.

The cockpit is bigger and more accessible, and has a removable instrument panel and a power-bank pocket.

Neo Koroyd 3.0 protector

Neo Koroyd 3.0 protector, 8cm thick and EN/LTF certified at 30.8G

Safety is a high priority, and the Koroyd 3.0 protector is EN/LTF certified at 30.8G. The harness also benefits from Neo’s new Stand-Up rescue system. In all there are nine storage pockets in the harness, and an anti-G chute container.

The Suspender 2.0 is available in four sizes and weighs 4.65kg in size M including karabiners, rescue handle and bridles.

It is designed and manufactured in Neo’s workshops on the shores of Lake Annecy in France.

fly.neoatelier.fr

 

