The Ronin is named a after a Japanese Samurai who roamed free, with no lord or master
Gear News

AirDesign Ronin: single-surface run-and-fly wing

Wednesday 4 October, 2023

AirDesign unveiled the single-surface Ronin at the 2023 Coupe Icare. They say it’s fast and light, designed for run-and-fly adventures.

The UFO, AirDesign’s original single-surface paraglider, remains in the range as well. The Ronin is lighter than the UFO (1.03kg in the smallest, 12m² size) and designed to be flown at a higher wing loading for faster, more dynamic flying. It is for intermediate to very experienced pilots, whereas the UFO can be flown by beginners.

The Ronin is available in 12, 14, 16 and 18m² sizes, certified EN-B in the two larger sizes and EN-C in the smaller ones, with extended ranges (load-test only) in all sizes.

It is made from the very light Dominico Dokdo 10D (the UFO is Skytex 27), with double seams and edging tape for robustness. It has fewer lines and ribs than the UFO. AirDesign say the Ronin’s new ‘Kammtail’ profile is inspired by cycling aerodynamics.

The Ronin has no speed system but it is fast, and AD say it glides and flares better than the UFO.

AirDesign Ronin specs
ad-gliders.com

