Horacio Llorens wins Acro World Tour 2018

Horacio Llorens. Photo: Laurent Merle

Horacio Llorens won the Acro World Tour for a record sixth time at the weekend, after a final competition at the Sonchaux Acro Show.

The 35-year-old pilot took first place at Sonchaux, giving him enough points to be Acro World Tour Champion 2018.

Afterwards he said: “I am incredibly happy with the result of the competition. The level is incredibly high but I have been training super hard to be here.

“I didn’t expect to be the winner, to be honest, but I have been building every victory slowly and I have been lucky as well, probably.

“I would like to say thanks to my friends and my family for supporting me so well and to my sponsor Red Bull that helped me to be here. Thank you so much!”

The Acro World Tour (AWT) consists of three qualification events between June and August (this year one in Norway and two in Italy) and the final event in Switzerland at Sonchaux.

The Sonchaux Acro Show took place 24-26 August 2018 on the shores of Lake Geneva in front of a weekend crowd of 25,000 spectators.

The final head-to-head battle saw Horacio Llorens and Rafael Goberna fight it out for supremacy.

Acro World Tour 2018

1 Horacio Llorens (ESP)

2 Theo de Blic (FRA)

3 Rafa Govern (BRA)

Acro World Tour

www.fai.org/acroworldtour