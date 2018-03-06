eVario: new vario app for iPhones

eVario is a full-featured vario app for iPhone users, featuring a barometric altitude/ascent, a g-force sensitive accelerometer, a magnetic compass and a GPS based locator.

It records 3D GPS tracks in GPX/IGC format, and also incorporates weather information and and terrain map data.

The app was designed by Jean-Marc Meyer, an experienced paraglider pilot, and is available on the App Store priced at €8.99.