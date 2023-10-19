fbpx
Thermalling together in Colombia. Photo: Jocky Sanderson
Comps and Events, News

SRS 2024 – Ozone edition to be held in Colombia

Thursday 19 October, 2023

The first event in the Sports-Class Racing Series 2024 is to be the Ozone edition, which will be held in Piedechinche, Colombia in January.

Seb Ospina, a British/Colombian pilot who is ranked in the world top 10, will be directing the event. Registration opened on 15 October, and pilots with prior competition experience on Sports-class wings will have priority. Organisers say, “Selection is based on an algorithm that considers WPRS (World Pilot Ranking System) points scored on a Sports wing.”

Three further competitions will complete the series, but the dates and sponsors have yet to be announced. Now entering its second year, the SRS is a series of international competitions, aimed at experienced pilots wanting to race at a high-level without needing to fly an EN-D or CCC wing. EN-C wings and below are allowed – including two-liner C-wings.

Paragliders flying above Colombia during the Ozone edition, SRS competition

Flying above Colombia. Photo: Andy Smart

If you need any persuasion to enter, according to the SRS website: “At the end of the event, there will be a draw for one lucky pilot to win a prize from Ozone”.

airtribune.com

