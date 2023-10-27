The Skywalk Pace packs down small

Skywalk have released at the Pace, an EN-B certified single-surface paraglider aimed at “trail runners, climbers and ambitious alpinists”.

Designed in collaboration with Jean-Baptiste Chandelier, Skywalk say the Pace is the lightest paraglider with EN/LTF B certification on the market. Weighing just 1.05kg in the smallest size, the Pace also has an ultra-small packing size, making it a tempting mountain descent aid.

In the air, Skywalk say the Pace has “extremely high resistance to collapses” along with “exceptional” stability, removing much of the pendulum movement during spiral dive exits. During landings, certain amounts of brake application will engage Skywalk’s Nudge system. This applies C-riser input alongside the brake to improve flare characteristics.

skywalk.info