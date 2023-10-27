fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
The Skywalk Pace packs down small
Gear News, News

Skywalk Pace: single-surface EN-B

Friday 27 October, 2023

Skywalk have released at the Pace, an EN-B certified single-surface paraglider aimed at “trail runners, climbers and ambitious alpinists”.

Designed in collaboration with Jean-Baptiste Chandelier, Skywalk say the Pace is the lightest paraglider with EN/LTF B certification on the market. Weighing just 1.05kg in the smallest size, the Pace also has an ultra-small packing size, making it a tempting mountain descent aid.

The Skywalk Pace single-skin

The Skywalk Pace: for ambitious alpinists

In the air, Skywalk say the Pace has “extremely high resistance to collapses” along with “exceptional” stability, removing much of the pendulum movement during spiral dive exits. During landings, certain amounts of brake application will engage Skywalk’s Nudge system. This applies C-riser input alongside the brake to improve flare characteristics.

Skywalk Pace Specifications

Skywalk Pace Specifications

 

skywalk.info

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Eight issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital Magazine

From
£3.33
per month

  • Eight issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print Magazine

From
£5.00
per month

  • Eight issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and Digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK