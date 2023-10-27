fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Neo's factory in Doussard, near lake Annecy
Manufacturer, News

Neo expands Doussard premises

Friday 27 October, 2023

French manufacturer Neo have expanded their premises near lake Annecy, with the addition of a large showroom and additional 1,000m² of workshop area.

Only four years after the completion of their new building in Doussard, Neo said: “We must expand again to go with the growth of the company”.

Neo workshop expansion

The company are also investing in more machines and training

This expansion comes alongside Neo’s 10th anniversary, and includes plans to accommodate visitors to the new showroom. It also includes a dedicated area for R&D prototyping, a new cutting room, an embroidery workshop and new sewing machines.

Neo have recruited ten additional workers, and have partnered with IFTH (French Institute of Textiles and Clothing) and Pôle Emploi (Employment Centre) to train those who might not have prior experience in manufacturing, “Once again promoting our integration in the local economic and social network”.

neoatelier.fr

You might also like

Back to Manufacturer
Back to Manufacturer

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Eight issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital Magazine

From
£3.33
per month

  • Eight issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print Magazine

From
£5.00
per month

  • Eight issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and Digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK