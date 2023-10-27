Neo expands Doussard premises

Neo's factory in Doussard, near lake Annecy

French manufacturer Neo have expanded their premises near lake Annecy, with the addition of a large showroom and additional 1,000m² of workshop area.

Only four years after the completion of their new building in Doussard, Neo said: “We must expand again to go with the growth of the company”.

This expansion comes alongside Neo’s 10th anniversary, and includes plans to accommodate visitors to the new showroom. It also includes a dedicated area for R&D prototyping, a new cutting room, an embroidery workshop and new sewing machines.

Neo have recruited ten additional workers, and have partnered with IFTH (French Institute of Textiles and Clothing) and Pôle Emploi (Employment Centre) to train those who might not have prior experience in manufacturing, “Once again promoting our integration in the local economic and social network”.

neoatelier.fr