The new Apus Light is a sub-2kg lightweight reversible harness from Icaro. It has an airbag and front-mount reserve container and weighs less than 2kg including karabiners.

The airbag can be removed if required for ultra hike-and-fly portability, or its protection can be further increased with an optional 3.5cm foam protector (sold separately).

Designed for “safety and comfort”, the Apus Light is aimed at vol-bivouac pilots as well as hike-and-fly, and it has various mounting options for water bottles, hiking poles and sleeping bags, and a Velcro patch on the shoulder strap for a Spot or mini-vario.

