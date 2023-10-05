Skytraxx 5 is released in October 2023

Skytraxx are releasing their latest vario, the Skytraxx 5, this month.

It promises “an intuitive, highly-customisable user interface, delay-free beeping and thermal assistant in a 200gram package”, they say.

Engineered for comfort and style, the Skytraxx 5 is ADS-L ready along with integrated Fanet and optional Flarm support. It can also deliver live tracking of your adventures to friends and family in real time (a burnair subscription is required for full support).

Thanks to the integrated GSM technology and pre-installed SIM card, the Skytraxx 5 can receive over-the-air updates of airspace-related information. Skytraxx’s website states they will cover the data costs for the first year of use. Further connectivity can be booked for €39 for each additional year.

The machine has a 4.4″ monochrome screen, allowing clear viewing in direct sunlight as-well-as USB-C, wifi, and BLE connectivity. A silicone protection case is also included.

Retail price is expected to be €599 including local sales taxes. It is available for pre-order now with full-release expected in mid-October.

Further information on www.skytraxx.eu