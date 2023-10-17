A larger Moustache for heavier pilots, or soaring in lighter winds

Flare have released the Moustache in an additional 26m² size. They describe their parakite as “the most energetic and versatile wing ever”.

The new larger size expands the usable wind range of this specialised wing, whose intended uses are soaring dunes in stronger winds, or fast proximity-flying down mountains.

The range now comprises 13, 15, 18, 22 and 26m² sizes.

The 26m version accommodates pilots with all-up weights from 80-105kg, and offers a “gentler ride” for those who prefer a slower pace. With its innovative controls opening up flying in a range of wind conditions, Flare say soaring is possible in wind speeds as low as 8 knots (15km/h).

go-flare.com