The Woody Valley TransAlp 2 harness with airbag and front-mount reserve
Harnesses and reserves, Hike and Fly, Reviews

First Look: Woody Valley TransAlp 2

Friday 13 October, 2023

The Woody Valley TransAlp 2 is a lightweight modular harness for hike-and-fly paragliding. An airbag and front-mount reserve can be added to the basic harness which starts at 884g in weight and comes in four sizes.

We tried it out in the southern French Alps.

Full review in issue 244 (October 2023)

