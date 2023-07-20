fbpx
125 athletes took part in the Hike & Fly Trophy in Dorftirol, July 2023. All photos: Daniele Molineris
Comps and Events

Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy Dorf Tyrol

Thursday 20 July, 2023

Christian Schugg and Viktoria Brunner won the Hero category of the Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy in Dorftirol, sharing a prize pot of €3,000.

125 athletes took part in the event, which took place on 15 and 16 July in excellent, if hot, weather conditions. Organised by Aaron Durogati and Paul Guschlbauer, the Hike & Fly trophy has some big sponsors and good prize money.

Hike & Fly Trophy Dorf Tirol route

Pilots compete in three classes:

They make their way around the course, for the appropriate number of laps for their category, taking turnpoints selfies as proof of passage.

Results

The six podiums were as follows:

Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy Men's Hero Class podium

Men’s Hero Class podium

HERO MEN

  1. Christian Schugg
  2. Aaron Durogati
  3. Daniel Oberauer
Wanderbird Hike & Fly Tour Dorf Tirol: Women's Hero class winners

Viktoria Brunner and Elisa Deutschmann, the women’s Hero class winners

HERO WOMEN

  1. Viktoria Brunner
  2. Elisa Deutschmann
  3.   –

The Hero winners shared prize pots between the men and women of €3,000, €1,500 and €500 for first, second and third places.

Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy Men's Tour podium

Men’s Tour podium

TOUR MEN

  1. Peter Sellemond
  2. Jakob Weger
  3. Armin Pircher
Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy Women's Tour podium

Women’s Tour podium

TOUR WOMEN

  1. Tamara Lunger
  2. Elisabeth Fuchsreiter
  3. Sara Capobianco
Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy Men's Fun Class podium

Men’s Fun Class podium

FUN MEN

  1. Damian Marcher
  2. Helmuth Höfler
  3. Werner Pircher

FUN WOMEN

  1. Nadine Wyss
  2. Birgit Ploier
  3. Valentina Porro

Download the results PDF

The second of 2023’s Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy events will take place in the Stubaital from 2-3 September.

hikeandflytrophy.com

 

Back to Comps and Events
