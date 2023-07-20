125 athletes took part in the Hike & Fly Trophy in Dorftirol, July 2023. All photos: Daniele Molineris

Christian Schugg and Viktoria Brunner won the Hero category of the Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy in Dorftirol, sharing a prize pot of €3,000.

125 athletes took part in the event, which took place on 15 and 16 July in excellent, if hot, weather conditions. Organised by Aaron Durogati and Paul Guschlbauer, the Hike & Fly trophy has some big sponsors and good prize money.

Pilots compete in three classes:

Fun: 1 lap; cable cars allowed; time credit for those who do not want to walk

Tour: 1 lap; hike-and-fly only

Hero: 2 laps; earlier start time; hike-and-fly only

They make their way around the course, for the appropriate number of laps for their category, taking turnpoints selfies as proof of passage.

Results

The six podiums were as follows:

HERO MEN

Christian Schugg Aaron Durogati Daniel Oberauer

HERO WOMEN

Viktoria Brunner Elisa Deutschmann –

The Hero winners shared prize pots between the men and women of €3,000, €1,500 and €500 for first, second and third places.

TOUR MEN

Peter Sellemond Jakob Weger Armin Pircher

TOUR WOMEN

Tamara Lunger Elisabeth Fuchsreiter Sara Capobianco

FUN MEN

Damian Marcher Helmuth Höfler Werner Pircher

FUN WOMEN

Nadine Wyss Birgit Ploier Valentina Porro

Download the results PDF

The second of 2023’s Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy events will take place in the Stubaital from 2-3 September.

hikeandflytrophy.com