Christian Schugg and Viktoria Brunner won the Hero category of the Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy in Dorftirol, sharing a prize pot of €3,000.
125 athletes took part in the event, which took place on 15 and 16 July in excellent, if hot, weather conditions. Organised by Aaron Durogati and Paul Guschlbauer, the Hike & Fly trophy has some big sponsors and good prize money.
Pilots compete in three classes:
- Fun: 1 lap; cable cars allowed; time credit for those who do not want to walk
- Tour: 1 lap; hike-and-fly only
- Hero: 2 laps; earlier start time; hike-and-fly only
They make their way around the course, for the appropriate number of laps for their category, taking turnpoints selfies as proof of passage.
Results
The six podiums were as follows:
HERO MEN
- Christian Schugg
- Aaron Durogati
- Daniel Oberauer
HERO WOMEN
- Viktoria Brunner
- Elisa Deutschmann
- –
The Hero winners shared prize pots between the men and women of €3,000, €1,500 and €500 for first, second and third places.
TOUR MEN
- Peter Sellemond
- Jakob Weger
- Armin Pircher
TOUR WOMEN
- Tamara Lunger
- Elisabeth Fuchsreiter
- Sara Capobianco
FUN MEN
- Damian Marcher
- Helmuth Höfler
- Werner Pircher
FUN WOMEN
- Nadine Wyss
- Birgit Ploier
- Valentina Porro
The second of 2023’s Wanderbird Hike & Fly Trophy events will take place in the Stubaital from 2-3 September.