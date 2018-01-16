Search
 
SIV hotspots: Lake Garda

Tuesday 16 January, 2018

With 1,200m above the lake you’ll have more height than Annecy here, and the cablecar gets you back up and ready to fly again quickly so in theory you can crank out several flights a day.

However, the reality can be that the wind picks up mid-morning onwards and then everyone goes kitesurfing. If that is the case and you do throw high you can almost clock up a respectable XC distance under reserve.

The local schools use a two-speedboat recovery technique. One to scoop up the pilot and one to deflate and bag up the reserve.

The landing is small and after the adrenaline buzz of manoeuvres it’s not unheard of for pilots to splash down short of the field. It’s a good site for acro and for experienced pilots to crank out SIV manoeuvres in the morning and evening with a safety boat on hand.

paraglidingmalcesine.it, profly.org

Photo: Gudrun Öschl, profly.org

Appeared in the 2017 Travel Guide in a collection called SIV Hotspots. See the others here.

