Search
 
Europe, July/August, March/April, May/June, September/October, Travel Guide

Pyrenean Adventure 6: Bergueda

Monday 15 January, 2018

X-Pyr 2016 Turnpoint 5: Bergueda (895m)

This rather unglamorous pilgrimage stopover was the only mandatory sign-in point of the X-Pyr 2016, and only five pilots made it this far.

A half-hour hike straight up will put you on a steep-enough hillside facing SW, from where you can work thermals slowly up to the main backbone of the Cadi mountains, to help transition towards Canigou.

The approach to Bergueda, if done on the ground, involves a spaghetti disaster of indirect trails. The mountains are big and the sun is hot. Water management is crucial: water fountains are not en route; streams are often polluted. Summer is extremely hot – spring is cooler.

Photo: X-Pyr

From the 2017 Travel Guide’s ‘Pyrenean Adventure’. Find the other turnpoints here.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide
Back to Europe July/August March/April May/June September/October Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE