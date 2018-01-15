Pyrenean Adventure 6: Bergueda

X-Pyr 2016 Turnpoint 5: Bergueda (895m)

This rather unglamorous pilgrimage stopover was the only mandatory sign-in point of the X-Pyr 2016, and only five pilots made it this far.

A half-hour hike straight up will put you on a steep-enough hillside facing SW, from where you can work thermals slowly up to the main backbone of the Cadi mountains, to help transition towards Canigou.

The approach to Bergueda, if done on the ground, involves a spaghetti disaster of indirect trails. The mountains are big and the sun is hot. Water management is crucial: water fountains are not en route; streams are often polluted. Summer is extremely hot – spring is cooler.

Photo: X-Pyr

