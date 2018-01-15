Pyrenean Adventure 4: Montañesa

X-Pyr 2016 Turnpoint 4: Montañesa (2,295m)

To bag this peak there’s a steep hike awaiting you on a trail from San Victorian; a recommended alternative is to fly across from XC mecca Castejon de Sos. For launch you want light SW; launching in a N is extreme, offering a battering in the Fogony-pitted air over a nightmare of deep rotor-filled valleys.

Ahead, the crux move of the X-Pyr faces you: going from Spain up narrowing valleys to a 3,000m+ ridgeline with France. If conditions are good enough to fly over this divide, they’re close to OD’ing. Winds converge from both sides here. Play this move in the afternoon, when thermals dominate airflow.

Photo: Facebook

From the 2017 Travel Guide's 'Pyrenean Adventure'. Find the other turnpoints here.

From the 2017 Travel Guide’s ‘Pyrenean Adventure’. Find the other turnpoints here.