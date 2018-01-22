Search
 
January/February, July/August, March/April, May/June, November/December, September/October, South America, Travel Guide

Never Ending Summer: Sampaio Correia

Monday 22 January, 2018

Despite its proximity to the ocean, Sampaio Correia is the best place to fly cross country in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The state record was broken from here when the former world record holder, Rafael Saladini, flew an amazing 219km all the way to the border with the state of São Paulo in a very dry summer.

The site is excellent, provides great views and is very popular amongst locals. There are four different take-offs: north, east, northeast and south. The main take-off spot is a huge grassy slope facing north with 470m AGL. It allows dozens of simultaneous take-offs and top landing too.

Best time: All year, best in summer

qgdovoolivre.com.br

For more sites in Brazil, see guia4ventos.com.br

Photo: Elisa Eisenlohr

From the 2016 Travel Guide’s Never Ending Summer: Elisa Einlehor reveals seven sites that are off the beaten track in Brazil

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to January/February July/August March/April May/June November/December September/October South America Travel Guide
Back to January/February July/August March/April May/June November/December September/October South America Travel Guide

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE