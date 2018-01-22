Never Ending Summer: Sampaio Correia

Despite its proximity to the ocean, Sampaio Correia is the best place to fly cross country in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The state record was broken from here when the former world record holder, Rafael Saladini, flew an amazing 219km all the way to the border with the state of São Paulo in a very dry summer.

The site is excellent, provides great views and is very popular amongst locals. There are four different take-offs: north, east, northeast and south. The main take-off spot is a huge grassy slope facing north with 470m AGL. It allows dozens of simultaneous take-offs and top landing too.

Best time: All year, best in summer

qgdovoolivre.com.br

For more sites in Brazil, see guia4ventos.com.br

Photo: Elisa Eisenlohr

From the 2016 Travel Guide’s Never Ending Summer: Elisa Einlehor reveals seven sites that are off the beaten track in Brazil